News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Cold-case investigators launch appeal to find name of mystery man hit by train at Calderdale station 12 years ago

Cold case investigators are trying to identify a mystery man who was hit by a train in Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:39 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man was struck by the Leeds-bound train early in the evening of Thursday, January 5 2012 at Sowerby Bridge Railway Station.

Despite intensive investigations, however, he has never been identified.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, volunteer investigators for Locate International – a cold-case charity that looks into missing and unidentified people – are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Most Popular
Some of the clothing the man was wearing and items he had on himSome of the clothing the man was wearing and items he had on him
Some of the clothing the man was wearing and items he had on him

Locate International hope that the distinctive items he was wearing may trigger someone’s memory.

They are hoping to hear from anyone who remembers or witnessed the incident.

The man was white, in his 40s or 50s, was about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with collar-length dark, greying hair.

He also had a moustache and false teeth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was dressed practically in distinctive khaki denim trousers with blue patches on the pockets, a green Primark shirt featuring Che Guevara, a blue ribbed Harbour Bay jumper, a black Cedarwood State body warmer with a hood, a khaki padded jacket, and a grey knitted hat.

He was also wearing a Manchester United scarf, and size 8 Tradesafe brown boots so the charity say have worked on a building site or done manual work.

He had a silver watch, a gold and silver metal chain, and a black leather coin purse but the charity believe he may have been homeless.

“It may have been 12 years since the death of Sowerby Bridge Man but that doesn’t mean he is forgotten,” said Dave Grimstead, CEO and co-founder of Locate International.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We certainly haven’t forgotten him and it’s quite possible that there are friends and family out there who also remember him and do not know what ended up happening to him.

“We’re really hopeful that someone out there – whether in West Yorkshire or elsewhere – can provide us with the clue that allows us to reunite him with his name at last.”

Anyone with information can contact Locate International, anonymously if they wish, by calling 0300 1021011, emailing [email protected] or visiting its website at www.locate.international

Related topics:Sowerby BridgeCalderdaleLeedsPrimark