Cold-case investigators launch appeal to find name of mystery man hit by train at Calderdale station 12 years ago
The man was struck by the Leeds-bound train early in the evening of Thursday, January 5 2012 at Sowerby Bridge Railway Station.
Despite intensive investigations, however, he has never been identified.
Now, volunteer investigators for Locate International – a cold-case charity that looks into missing and unidentified people – are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Locate International hope that the distinctive items he was wearing may trigger someone’s memory.
They are hoping to hear from anyone who remembers or witnessed the incident.
The man was white, in his 40s or 50s, was about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with collar-length dark, greying hair.
He also had a moustache and false teeth.
He was dressed practically in distinctive khaki denim trousers with blue patches on the pockets, a green Primark shirt featuring Che Guevara, a blue ribbed Harbour Bay jumper, a black Cedarwood State body warmer with a hood, a khaki padded jacket, and a grey knitted hat.
He was also wearing a Manchester United scarf, and size 8 Tradesafe brown boots so the charity say have worked on a building site or done manual work.
He had a silver watch, a gold and silver metal chain, and a black leather coin purse but the charity believe he may have been homeless.
“It may have been 12 years since the death of Sowerby Bridge Man but that doesn’t mean he is forgotten,” said Dave Grimstead, CEO and co-founder of Locate International.
“We certainly haven’t forgotten him and it’s quite possible that there are friends and family out there who also remember him and do not know what ended up happening to him.
“We’re really hopeful that someone out there – whether in West Yorkshire or elsewhere – can provide us with the clue that allows us to reunite him with his name at last.”
Anyone with information can contact Locate International, anonymously if they wish, by calling 0300 1021011, emailing [email protected] or visiting its website at www.locate.international