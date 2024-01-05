Cold case investigators are trying to identify a mystery man who was hit by a train in Sowerby Bridge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man was struck by the Leeds-bound train early in the evening of Thursday, January 5 2012 at Sowerby Bridge Railway Station.

Despite intensive investigations, however, he has never been identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, volunteer investigators for Locate International – a cold-case charity that looks into missing and unidentified people – are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Some of the clothing the man was wearing and items he had on him

Locate International hope that the distinctive items he was wearing may trigger someone’s memory.

They are hoping to hear from anyone who remembers or witnessed the incident.

The man was white, in his 40s or 50s, was about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with collar-length dark, greying hair.

He also had a moustache and false teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was dressed practically in distinctive khaki denim trousers with blue patches on the pockets, a green Primark shirt featuring Che Guevara, a blue ribbed Harbour Bay jumper, a black Cedarwood State body warmer with a hood, a khaki padded jacket, and a grey knitted hat.

He was also wearing a Manchester United scarf, and size 8 Tradesafe brown boots so the charity say have worked on a building site or done manual work.

He had a silver watch, a gold and silver metal chain, and a black leather coin purse but the charity believe he may have been homeless.

“It may have been 12 years since the death of Sowerby Bridge Man but that doesn’t mean he is forgotten,” said Dave Grimstead, CEO and co-founder of Locate International.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We certainly haven’t forgotten him and it’s quite possible that there are friends and family out there who also remember him and do not know what ended up happening to him.

“We’re really hopeful that someone out there – whether in West Yorkshire or elsewhere – can provide us with the clue that allows us to reunite him with his name at last.”