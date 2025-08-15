Stunned Calderdale pub-goers who were treated to a surprise gig by Coldplay’s Chris Martin last night have been sharing what it was like.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Courier revealed earlier the music megastar had played an hour-long set packed with the band’s hits at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge.

He joked with the crowd between songs and said he was “rehearsing” for Coldplay’s upcoming stadium shows in Hull that kicked of a UK Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those who was there was Krisy Holdsworth who posted on the Courier’s Facebook page: “We heard he was there and we rushed down with my son. I was still in my pyjama bottoms!

Coldplay's Chris Martin chatting with customers at his show at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge last night

“He spoke to my partner as he was leaving for a brief second and what a lovely, friendly, kind man he was.

"I, on the other hand, couldn’t believe my eyes and stood right beside him in shock!

"Not what we expected to see on a Thursday evening at the local pub!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Murray said Chris dedicated a special song to her and her husband.

Coldplay's Chris Martin at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge last night

"Ah it was magic! We had a little chat then he sung me and my husband the song we walked down the aisle to, and wished us happy anniversary.

"Seems unreal this morning!”

Helen Louise also posted: “He was awesome. What an unexpected night.”

The gig is understood to have been kept a secret to all but a few beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coldplay's Chris Martin at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge last night

The Puzzle Hall Inn is a tiny pub with a huge reputation for putting on intimate shows by grassroots acts.

It has a small stage inside and a bigger stage in its outdoor area, which is where Chris Martin played last night.

During the show, he said: "Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.”

And before he ended the gig, he said: “I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”