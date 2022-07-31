Colleagues play in football tribute to Calderdale paramedics who died on same day

Mark Stanley who worked at Halifax and then Todmorden ambulance stations and had been a paramedic for more than 30 years, died in April 2020 after contracting coronavirus.

Tragically, on the same day, Dave Oates - who was based at Brighouse and Bradford ambulance stations - also died, from motor neurone disease.

The two men’s fellow paramedics got together for a charity football match in their memory which has become an annual event, raising just over £2,000.

The players from both teams who played in the match

The Stanley Oates Cup, held in Liversedge, saw paramedics from Bradford Ambulance Station - playing as Bradford Ambo - pitted against a team from Halifax and Brighouse ambulance stations - Brigax.