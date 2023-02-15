Collection of James Bond memorabilia to go up for auction in Halifax this Sunday

James Watson, owner, thrilled with James Bond auction coming up at Halifax Mill Auctioneers

One of the items up for sale, as part of a private vendor's James Bond 007 collection, is a boxed Omega Speedmaster Professional wristwatch, known as the 'Moonwatch', with the NASA details to the reverse of the casing.

"But what makes this one interesting and a rarity,” said Halifax Mill Auctioneers owner and lead auctioneer James Watson, “is that the watch was physically used for and is on-screen within Pierce Brosnan's 1997 007 classic, Tomorrow Never Dies.

“The watch features an inscription to it's reverse, of 'Tomorrow Never Dies '97', and was a gift from Pierce to the film's main bad-guy, Richard Stamper, played by Gotz Otto.

"The lot features all of the associated provenance and paperwork that you would expect, and has arrived with Halifax Mill from a Lancashire collector, in addition to the gentleman's collection of first edition Ian Fleming Bond classics.

“It never ceases to amaze me how some of these specialist high value and rare items reach our door from their respective origins.

"What a treat it will be to be introducing this piece on the Sunday and seeing the bidding fly away no doubt.

"We hope that our audience will be both shaken and stirred by the hammer price!”