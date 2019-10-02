Come and be a part of celebrating the amazing businesses in Calderdale

The deadline is very close to be part of one of the top nights of the year in celebrating businesses throughout Calderdale.

Now in their 11th year, the Halifax Courier is proud to be staging the 2019 Calderdale Business Awards.

Halifax Courier business awards 2019

These prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the economic success of the region.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place at The Arches, Dean Clough on November 14, will be attended by over 250 guests from across the business community.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, deluxe three-course evening meal, with entertainment, as well as the awards themselves which promise to have you on your feet to applaud and celebrate the very best of Calderdale business.

In promoting and shinning a spotlight on all the fantatsic businesses we have in the borough Calder IT, Aspire Development, AND Digital, HSBC, Direct Card and Calderdale Council have proudly joined us as sponspors.

In what will prove to be a very difficult task in choosing the shortlist and winners of the awards from the high quality field, Roger Marsh OBE, chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Board and a member of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, has kindly agreed to be the lead judge, along with all the category sponsors across Calderdale.

To be part of this incredible night all you have to do is simply visit the website www.calderdalebusinessawards.co.uk for all the information and how to enter.

Filling in your nomination for the selected awards categories is simple and easy to do.

You have until midnight on October 10 to submit your entry.

For all the details simply click here