Commemorating Calderdale’s role on D-Day 75 years on - tell us your stories

The 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings is on June 6 - and we would love to feature the stories of any heroes from Halifax and our surrounding towns involved in the operation to liberate Europe.

On D-Day, 6 June 1944, Allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.

People walk on Sword Beach in Colleville-Montgomery, on June 5, 2018 near Caen, France. Getty Images.

By the end of D-Day the Allies had put 156,000 troops ashore, although an estimated 2,500 Allied troops died on the day of the invasion.

To mark the 75th anniversary, the Courier is seeking any surviving service personnel from Calderdale who took part in the landings, so we can tell their stories.

If you took part, or know anyone who did, then get in touch with us by emailing newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or via Twitter or Facebook, and help us commemorate the part Calderdale played on that historic day.

Normandy veteran, Ken Scott 98, who was an infantry sergeant with the Durham Light Infantry on Gold Beach on D-Day looks at headstones in the cemetery following a service at Bayeux Cemetary during D-Day 70th anniversary commemorations on June 6, 2014 in Bayeux, Getty Images