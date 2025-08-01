Commendation for Halifax firefighters after 'significantly challenging' crash

Firefighters from Halifax called to a “significantly difficult” accident have been commended for their efforts.

Illingworth Fire Station’s Green Watch were presented a District Commander’s Commendation from Calderdale District Commander Andy Rose.

The award recognises their actions during what the fire service has described as a “significantly challenging” crash which happened in Calderdale.

No other details of the accident have been given.

Firefighter Daniel and crew manager Andy of Illingworth Green Watch accept a District Commander’s Commendation from Calderdale District Commander Andy Rose on behalf of their watch

“This was a complex and high-pressure incident that demanded quick thinking, calm leadership, and effective teamwork,” said District Commander Rose.

He said the team demonstrated all of those qualities under incredibly difficult circumstances.

"I’m proud to recognise their efforts with this commendation,” he added.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted: “Well done to the whole team at Illingworth Green Watch.

"Your professionalism, teamwork and courage embody the very best of #TeamWYFRS - we’re proud of you!”

