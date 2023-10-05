Community clean-up event helps spruce up Bailiff Bridge
Bailiff Bridge has been spruced up thanks to a community clean-up event.
Volunteers worked on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm, sweeping, weeding, touching up paintwork and litter picking, clearing half a ton of rubbish.
“We had a very successful weekend,” said Malcolm Silkstone, who helped organise the community clean up.
"The residents who came worked extremely hard. In the park we did several jobs and also out on the streets with litter picks and weeding.
"I would like to give thanks to all our residents who helped, our ward councillors, Calderdale Council for their support and a special thank you to Commercial and Domestic Cleaning for their help and support on the day.”