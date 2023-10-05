Bailiff Bridge has been spruced up thanks to a community clean-up event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers worked on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm, sweeping, weeding, touching up paintwork and litter spruce up Bailiff Bpicking, clearing half a ton of rubbish.

“We had a very successful weekend,” said Malcolm Silkstone, who helped organise the community clean up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The residents who came worked extremely hard. In the park we did several jobs and also out on the streets with litter picks and weeding.

The community clean-up event in Bailiff Bridge