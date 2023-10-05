News you can trust since 1853
Community clean-up event helps spruce up Bailiff Bridge

Bailiff Bridge has been spruced up thanks to a community clean-up event.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Volunteers worked on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm, sweeping, weeding, touching up paintwork and litter spruce up Bailiff Bpicking, clearing half a ton of rubbish.

“We had a very successful weekend,” said Malcolm Silkstone, who helped organise the community clean up.

"The residents who came worked extremely hard. In the park we did several jobs and also out on the streets with litter picks and weeding.

The community clean-up event in Bailiff Bridge
The community clean-up event in Bailiff Bridge

"I would like to give thanks to all our residents who helped, our ward councillors, Calderdale Council for their support and a special thank you to Commercial and Domestic Cleaning for their help and support on the day.”

