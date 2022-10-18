Community Foundation for Calderdale celebrates launch of new programme of funding for youth social action
The Community Foundation for Calderdale is distributing the latest round of #iwill funding in the borough which will prioritise inspiring 10–14-year-olds getting involved in social action in the borough.
Following the successful delivery of the first two phases of the #iwill Fund, Community Foundation for Calderdale has announced a third round of funding.
Community Foundation for Calderdale will use match funding to double the resources available leading to total funding of more than £1.4m for the programme.
The #iwill movement brings together cross-sector organisations and young people who believe that all children and young people should have the chance to make a positive difference on the issues that affect their lives, their communities, and broader society. The #iwill Fund supports this movement and is made possible thanks to £66 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
They will award grants of up to £10,000 to groups for projects lasting up to a year, funding new and well-established groups, and encouraging young people who are new to social action, focusing particularly on the 10-14 age range.
Examples of projects funded in earlier funding rounds include intergenerational volunteering programmes, environmental initiatives and involving young people in the design and delivery of community activities.
Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC, said: ““We are keen to hear from groups who would like between £1,000 and £10,000 to enable young people to take action, learn new skills and develop their confidence, but more importantly, give young people the platform to get their voice heard.”