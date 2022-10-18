Community Foundation for Calderdale celebrates launch of new programme of funding for youth social action

Following the successful delivery of the first two phases of the #iwill Fund, Community Foundation for Calderdale has announced a third round of funding.

Community Foundation for Calderdale will use match funding to double the resources available leading to total funding of more than £1.4m for the programme.

The #iwill movement brings together cross-sector organisations and young people who believe that all children and young people should have the chance to make a positive difference on the issues that affect their lives, their communities, and broader society. The #iwill Fund supports this movement and is made possible thanks to £66 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

They will award grants of up to £10,000 to groups for projects lasting up to a year, funding new and well-established groups, and encouraging young people who are new to social action, focusing particularly on the 10-14 age range.

Examples of projects funded in earlier funding rounds include intergenerational volunteering programmes, environmental initiatives and involving young people in the design and delivery of community activities.