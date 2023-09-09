Watch more videos on Shots!

Organised by The Community Foundation for Calderdale, with headline sponsors BCA Leisure, the awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the borough.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Venue in Barkisland on Thursday, November 23.

The foundation said it received a record number of nominations this year, reflecting the huge amount of outstanding work being carried out bu charities and volunteers in the area.

Halifax Community Fridge are among those nominated

The finalists are:

Young Community Champion

Abigayle Robson

Cameron Lynch

Ella Jancovich

Francesca Houseman

Harry Wardman

Keira Keegan

Madison Lord

Mal Goss

Malakai Alderson

Oscar Lister French

Ruby Geddes

Ryburn Valley High School LGBT Committee

Best New Charity

Foundry Street Community Centre

Outside the Box CIO

Arts and Culture

The Arts Charity at Dean Clough (ACDC)

Happy Valley Pride

Nurturing Creativity

Tod Hippodrome Theatre

Volunteer of the Year

Ameen Yousaf

Carol Gray

Irene Crowther

Rachel Atherton

Ray McLaughlin

Best Marketing Campaign

Forget Me Not – Every Minute Matters

Halifax Opportunities Trust

Healthy Minds #UnwindYourMind

Rokt – ‘Climbing for all Families’

Great and Green

Climate Challenge – Todmorden College

North Halifax Partnership

St Augustine’s Centre

Breakthrough of the Year

Colt

EdShift

Rokt Menopause

The Charity Shop Gift Card

Best Response to The Cost-of-Living Crisis

EdShift

Focus 4 Hope

Food For Families

Halifax Fridge

Noah’s Ar

Charity of the Year

51st Street Pellon Scouts

Archway

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity

Happy Valley Pride

North Halifax Partnership

Overgate