Community Foundation for Calderdale: Finalists for Calderdale's community hero awards announced ahead of ceremony
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organised by The Community Foundation for Calderdale, with headline sponsors BCA Leisure, the awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the borough.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Venue in Barkisland on Thursday, November 23.
The foundation said it received a record number of nominations this year, reflecting the huge amount of outstanding work being carried out bu charities and volunteers in the area.
The finalists are:
Young Community Champion
Abigayle Robson
Cameron Lynch
Ella Jancovich
Francesca Houseman
Harry Wardman
Keira Keegan
Madison Lord
Mal Goss
Malakai Alderson
Oscar Lister French
Ruby Geddes
Ryburn Valley High School LGBT Committee
Best New Charity
Foundry Street Community Centre
Outside the Box CIO
Arts and Culture
The Arts Charity at Dean Clough (ACDC)
Happy Valley Pride
Nurturing Creativity
Tod Hippodrome Theatre
Volunteer of the Year
Ameen Yousaf
Carol Gray
Irene Crowther
Rachel Atherton
Ray McLaughlin
Best Marketing Campaign
Forget Me Not – Every Minute Matters
Halifax Opportunities Trust
Healthy Minds #UnwindYourMind
Rokt – ‘Climbing for all Families’
Great and Green
Climate Challenge – Todmorden College
North Halifax Partnership
St Augustine’s Centre
Breakthrough of the Year
Colt
EdShift
Rokt Menopause
The Charity Shop Gift Card
Best Response to The Cost-of-Living Crisis
EdShift
Focus 4 Hope
Food For Families
Halifax Fridge
Noah’s Ar
Charity of the Year
51st Street Pellon Scouts
Archway
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity
Happy Valley Pride
North Halifax Partnership
Overgate
The Outstanding Individual Achievement and Lifetime Achievement winners will be announced during the awards ceremony.