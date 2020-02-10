Community Foundation for Calderdale launches £1m appeal to help victims of Storm Ciara

The Community Foundation for Calderdale has launched an appeal to raise £1m for people, charities and businesses affected by Storm Ciara.

The Foundation says they will get the emergency grants out to householders, charities and businesses affected as soon as possible.

Flooding at Luddendenfoot

They will be awarding emergency grants of £200 to householders, £1,000 to businesses and there will be grant help available for charities on a case by case basis.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Foundation, said: “I suppose it was inevitable it would happen again at some point, but for those who have been through it before it’s just heartbreaking.

“We are still supporting people who are suffering from mental health issues from the previous flooding, working with Healthy Minds to help people who are feeling down.

“Thanks to Chris Sands and the Watermark Fund, we have £250,000 available to give out to individuals, businesses and communities in need.

Steve Duncan, from the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

“Obviously this has all happened suddenly but we are putting things in place.

“We are launching an appeal for a million pounds, obviously we have £250,000 already, but any help from the community would be appreciated, either financial support or offers to volunteer.

“Funds are available to any households that have been flooded.

“We would ask people not to rush into applying, and to make use of the hubs the local authority have set-up in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden if they need support.”

The Foundation are hoping to have emergency grants available later today (Monday) once their systems are set-up. Check www.cffc.co.uk for the latest updates.

If you would like to donate, visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/2020FloodAppeal/.