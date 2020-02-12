Community Foundation for Calderdale’s £1m flood appeal sees donations from the public reach more than £30,000 in just three days

The Community Foundation for Calderdale has already received more than £30,000 in donations for their £1m flood appeal.

The appeal was launched for people, charities and businesses affected by Storm Ciara.

The Foundation says they will get the emergency grants out to householders, charities and businesses affected as soon as possible.

They will be awarding emergency grants of £200 to householders, £1,000 to businesses and there will be grant help available for charities on a case by case basis.

Owner of Hebden Bridge based company Pennine Pack John Mooney has donated £10,000 to the fund.

John is a trustee of the Next Step Trust and Calderdale Community Energy, and a big supporter of The Community Foundation for Calderdale.

He said: “It’s the right thing to do. We’ve been lucky not to have been flooded and we’ve had a good year so we can afford it.

“I’m just so grateful it’s not us and we’re not having to move furniture onto the street or clean up sludge.

“We’ve contributed to the Watermark Fund every year since it started.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Foundation, said: “I suppose it was inevitable it would happen again at some point, but for those who have been through it before it’s just heartbreaking.

“We are still supporting people who are suffering from mental health issues from the previous flooding, working with Healthy Minds to help people who are feeling down.

“Thanks to Chris Sands and the Watermark Fund, we have £250,000 available to give out to individuals, businesses and communities in need.

“Any help from the community would be appreciated, either financial support or offers to volunteer. “Funds are available to any households that have been flooded.

“We would ask people not to rush into applying, and to make use of the hubs the local authority have set-up in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden if they need support.”

The Foundation has canisters in local businesses, shops and banks and say that while large donations are more than welcome, small change also makes a big difference too.

People can donate online by visiting www.localgiving.org/appeal/2020floodappeal/ or can send cheques made payable to CFFC (marked flood appeal on the back of the cheque) and post them to 1855 Building, Discovery Road, Halifax HX1 2NG.