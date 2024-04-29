Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 50 people came together to listen to the exciting plans about the Big Build project, which will create a state-of-the-art hospice facility to meet the needs of the community and ensure that every patient receives the compassionate care they deserve.

Laura Golding, from Overgate, shared the success they have had on the journey so far and how the local community and businesses can get involved to support the project.

Rachel Oates, from the Foundation, said: “We’re very excited about supporting the Big Build and connecting people to the project. If there was ever a time to connect people who care with local causes that matter, this is it.

"The pride for our local hospice and support was palpable in the room as this vital service has touched so many lives.

"For over 30 years we have seen the kindness and compassion that people in Calderdale show and have great belief that our community will support this vital project and make the vision become a reality.”

Laura said: “Every one of us will be affected at some point in our lives by a terminal illness.

"When that time comes, we all want to be confident that the right care will be there, whether it’s for our loved ones or for ourselves.

"We were delighted to be able to share our Big Build plans with members of the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

"To make our new hospice a reality we need the support of the community and we hope everyone will support this incredible project as we build a new hospice for Calderdale, together.”