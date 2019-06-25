Community group aims to raise funds for stone replica of Roman Altar found in Greetland

A campaign has been launched to pay for a stone replica of a Roman Altar found in Greetland.

The altar is dated 204 AD and was found at Bank Top in Greetland in the 1500’s by workmen.

Fibreglass replica of Roman Altar 204 AD discovered in Greetland in the 1500's

It is possible that these workmen were on the site of a house that was constructed around 1470 - and has unusual cobbled pathways running under the building itself - leading to speculation that an original Roman construction could be underneath the old semi-derelict but listed house.

The original altar stone was given to Cambridge Archaeology and Anthropology Museum in the 1960’s.

The Committee of Greetland, Norland and West Vale neighbourhood plan is raising funds for a stone replica to be carved and situated in the centre of West Vale.

They have also preserved the Victorian iron railings from the top of the demolished Horsfall’s Mill Tower on the high street in West Vale, along with the original flag pole.

Victorian ironwork recovered from the tower of Horsfall's Mill, West Vale

It is proposed that the altar stone and flag pole will reside within the Victorian railings.

Marilyn Greenwood, from the committee, said: “This is our heritage work as part of our neighbourhood plan.

“We wish to retain artefacts of our local history as a reminder of our past and the long-gone industrial age that saw the growth of our towns and villages.”

Anyone wanting more information or to make a donation can email

marilyngreenwood@hotmail.com or call 01422 374090.