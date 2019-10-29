Community group give Shelf Park a makeover

Shelf park is set to have a total transformation and blossom into a new, beautiful community space.

Volunteers from the Friends of Shelf Park are dedicating countless hours throughout autumn and winter, in order to restore the local park to its former glory in time for the warmer months.

David Wager, the secretary for the Friends of Shelf Park said: “I have lived in Shelf all my life and I used to take my children to play in the park. Back then, it was absolutely lovely with a lot of stuff going on.

“In recent years it’s just deteriorated and the plan is to bring it back to its former glory and maybe make it even better than it was in its hay day.”

The project will give the area a complete makeover to undo years of neglect. This will involve improving play equipment, reopening the tennis courts and a pitch-and-put golf course, opening a volunteer ran cafe, repairing the bowling pavilion, as well as general landscaping and flower and tree planting.

The Friends of Shelf reformed in January of this year, after Calderdale Council called for volunteers to take on the task of caring for the Park.

“Shelf is such a special place, blessed with beautiful views all around and it’d be wonderful to be able to give a new lease of life to the park.

“We want it to be a place that is nice to go to for all local people. Whether that’s families with young children, joggers, dog walkers.

“Shelf deserves to have a decent a decent outdoor space,” said Mr Wagner.

The Friends of Shelf park are hoping to crowdfund £5000 to cover the costs of the park’s renovation. You can donate at: www.gofundme.com/f/shelf-hall-park

If you wish to get volunteer at a gardening session, register your interest by ringing 0300 555 0266.

There will also be an open night for the Friends of Shelf Park on November 23, at 6:30pm at Shelf Village Hall on Halifax Road.