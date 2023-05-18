Guy Parry, a founder member of Calder Valley Radio

Having become established as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2022, the station has been able to recruit new locally-based presenters and now has a team of around a dozen active volunteers, who broadcast from their base at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

Programme controller, Tim Morsley, said: “We really appreciate the support from Calderdale Council. Calder Valley Radio broadcasts a wide range of fun shows and entertainment each week to suit a broad range of tastes and ages.

"Musically, we celebrate everything from rock and roll to the current day, with some specialist music genres thrown in too. Being staffed by local presenters enables us to talk about local events, festivals and gigs, and focus on what’s happening in the Calder Valley community.

"We love to run interviews with local bands and people involved in community projects. More recently, we have also been working with local charities to promote the important work they do.”

As well as a 50-hour marathon broadcast held in November 2022, Calder Valley Radio has a number of events planned for 2023. They are also able to provide short adverts for local businesses and are aiming to attract sponsors for their shows.

In addition, the station is always looking for new volunteers to join the team.

To listen to Calder Valley Radio, go to www.caldervalleyradio.co.uk or find them on your smart speaker.