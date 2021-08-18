Community rallying round young woman facing tough cancer battle

20-year-old Casey Clarke

Casey Clarke had her right leg amputated this week and now faces an intense course of chemotherapy before another operation to remove tumours in her lungs.

The courageous 20-year-old cheerleader, from North Halifax, has already undergone an operation to remove a lump in her leg - but the cancer returned within weeks of the surgery,

“Casey and I both knew it had come back, we just knew,” said her mum, Lisa Trowell. “When we felt the lump our hearts sank.”

“I am worried about the chemotherapy,” said Casey, who has just finished her second year at Edge Hill University and wants to become a teacher. “It’s going to be intense and it will mean I’ll lose my hair.”

Halifax amputee Ben Lovell, who helps children with prosthetic limbs at his fitness boot camp, has been speaking to Casey and tried to help prepare her for losing her leg.

He has also been appealing for any trades people who can help Casey’s family with turning their living room into a bedroom for her to get in touch.

Lisa says she has been overwhelmed by the number of people who have already offered help.

“Everyone has been amazing,” she said, “It’s been really uplifting how kind everyone has been.”

Casey’s cousins Harry and Jack Smith are running 100 miles to raise money for some of the equipment Casey will need for her recovery.

She is also being supported by her dad and his partner and siblings Mollie, Will and Jonas. And she has had a shout of support from her favourite Love Island contestant Millie.

“We call her amazing Casey,” said Lisa. “Throughout this she has kept her sense of humour and she’s really strong. She’s never asked ‘why me?’”