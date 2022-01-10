Concern growing for missing Calderdale pup

Charlie, the missing Beagle

Charlie, owned by one of the team at Happy Days Cycles in Sowerby Bridge, disappeared while out on a walk in Dixie Woods, Sowerby Bridge, on Wednesday, January 5.

Scent markers have been left around the area, in a bid to help him find his way home, and posters have been distributed.

A Facebook group - Missing: Find Charlie Beagle- has also been set up to try to coordinate search efforts and people are being urged to keep a look out for the lost dog.

Charlie should be wearing a collar with a name tag and is microchipped.

He is described as "friendly, though he may be a bit timid to start with".