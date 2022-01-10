Concern growing for missing Calderdale pup
Owners of a Beagle missing from his Calderdale home are desperately seeking help to find him.
Charlie, owned by one of the team at Happy Days Cycles in Sowerby Bridge, disappeared while out on a walk in Dixie Woods, Sowerby Bridge, on Wednesday, January 5.
Scent markers have been left around the area, in a bid to help him find his way home, and posters have been distributed.
A Facebook group - Missing: Find Charlie Beagle- has also been set up to try to coordinate search efforts and people are being urged to keep a look out for the lost dog.
Charlie should be wearing a collar with a name tag and is microchipped.
He is described as "friendly, though he may be a bit timid to start with".
Anyone with information should call Jonny on 07968 502830 or Happy Days Cycles on 01422 836860