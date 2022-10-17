Around 300 people attended the concert, ‘The Magic of Mozart’, which featured favourite pieces from the composer.

The choir sang Ave Verum to open the concert followed by the aria Dove Sono from The Marriage of Figaro sung by Jane Burnell.

To complete the first half, Colin Blamey played the Clarinet Concerto with the National Festival Orchestra.

The concert at Halifax Minster

The Requiem formed the second half of the programme sung by the Choir with soloists Jane Burnell, Sarah Ogden, Ernesto Vacarezza and Quentin Brown, with the National Festival Orchestra accompanied by Alan Horsey and conducted by Thom Meredith.

The choir’s next concert raising funds for the Hospice will be their ever popular Christmas Concert with Hammonds Brass Band on 17 December at Halifax Minster.