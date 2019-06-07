Condolences after death of elderly man at Halifax cemetery

Condolences have been sent to the family of an elderly man who died suddenly on a visit to a Halifax cemetery yesterday.

Police were called to Stoney Royd Cemetery, on Whitegate, by ambulance staff shortly after 9.30am. A police cordon remained in place for some time and the cemetery remained closed yesterday morning.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said:

“A visitor to Stoney Royd Cemetery sadly passed away during his visit yesterday. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Cemetery staff on site rang for an ambulance and initiated first aid, and we supported the emergency services with the enquiries. We took the decision to close the cemetery for the morning as a mark of respect to the visitor and his family.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.28am to a report of a concern for safety on Whitegate."