Conference for parent carers to take place at Calderdale College

The Family Voice Calderdale project is hosting their annual conference on Thursday, February 6 at Calderdale College.

The conference will build on last year’s successful launch of the charter for working together and will look at how it can be used to provide good, honest and open communication between parent carers and services across Calderdale.

Family Voice is the parent carer forum for Calderdale and works together with services to better meet the needs of children and young people with disabilities or additional needs across Calderdale.

Free parking is available for the event and public transport expenses for parent carers will be covered.

The event takes place at the Inspire Centre between 10am and 2pm and a hot lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Due to limited places, booking is essential. You can book online at https://fvcconf2020.eventbrite.co.uk or call 01422 343090.