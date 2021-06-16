Confusion for Calderdale couples as wedding rules change again

Weddings and Events Manager at The Arches at Dean Clough.

There has been cautious welcoming of a lifting of the 30-guest cap but confusion over what the new guidance means and disappointment that some couples will not be able to have the wedding day they had dreamt of.

Those who had booked their big day soon after June 21, hoping all restrictions would be lifted, have been left scrambling to make new arrangements or accept having a socially-distanced wedding.

General Manager of Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant Joseph Farrar said they have been helping many couples who have had to rearrange their plans more than once - some as many as four times - because of the pandemic.

In the four weeks between June 21 and July 19 - when restrictions may next be lifted - the popular Halifax venue has 18 weddings booked.

They are planning to prioritise weddings during this time, closing its restaurant early some days to accommodate the new rules.

“Most of our couples are going to go ahead and are grateful that we can expand so they can have more guests,” he said. “It is disappointing that they can’t have the day they had initially planned.”

While some relaxation on the rules for weddings had been expected, Mr Farrar said it would have been helpful to have more details from the Government immediately after Monday’s announcement so they could inform their couples. “The Government has not been great at providing the right information to us at the right time,” he said.

Gemma Smith, Wedding and Events Manager at The Arches at Dean Clough, said there has been confusion across the wedding industry about what the new guidance means.

“Everyone is in the same boat and there’s a lot of confusion about the new rules,” she said.

“As a venue, we’re trying to be as flexible as we can. We just want couples to have the wedding that they want.”