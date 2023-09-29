There were celebrations all round as Calderdale College celebrated its class of 2023 university centre students’ graduation.

Proud loved ones gathered at Halifax Minster to congratulate the students and apprentices last Saturday (September 23).

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “Our graduation is a chance for us all to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students and apprentices with their friends and family.

"All the years of hard work has finally paid off and we’re so proud to see them graduate in such a memorable place as Halifax Minster.

"We’re delighted to see almost half of our degree graduates receive a first.”

To find out more about degrees at Calderdale College’s university centre visit www.calderdale.ac.uk/university-centre

