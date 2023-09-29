News you can trust since 1853
Congratulations: Photos as Calderdale College students celebrate their graduation at Halifax Minster

There were celebrations all round as Calderdale College celebrated its class of 2023 university centre students’ graduation.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

Proud loved ones gathered at Halifax Minster to congratulate the students and apprentices last Saturday (September 23).

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “Our graduation is a chance for us all to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students and apprentices with their friends and family.

"All the years of hard work has finally paid off and we’re so proud to see them graduate in such a memorable place as Halifax Minster.

"We’re delighted to see almost half of our degree graduates receive a first.”

To find out more about degrees at Calderdale College’s university centre visit www.calderdale.ac.uk/university-centre

Calderdale College graduation 2023 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Calderdale College graduation 2023 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Calderdale College graduation 2023 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Calderdale College graduation 2023 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

