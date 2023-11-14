Building work has started on 14 new eco-friendly homes in part of Halifax.

The homes, off Cousin Lane in Ovenden, will be a mixture of two and three-bed properties, with two wheelchair-accessible units.

They are being created by housing association Connect Housing and will be available for families to rent as soon as they are finished.

The work is expected to take 12 months, with Connect Housing aiming for completion in October 2024.

The work is being carried out by West End Joiners and Builders, who’ve been working in Calderdale for more than 30 years and are registered with the Considerate Constructors scheme.

Martyn Broadest, director of home at Connect Housing, said: “Connect Housing is delighted to be starting on our latest new housing scheme in Halifax.

"The homes have been designed to be super energy efficient and zero-carbon in use, which means future residents will be able to keep warm and comfortable with affordable energy bills, whilst benefitting the environment at the same time.

“We are grateful to Calderdale Council’s leader, Councillor Jane Scullion and her colleagues for coming along to the ground-breaking to help celebrate us starting on this new project.”

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member -for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, said: “Supporting Connect Housing to deliver sustainable new homes here is another step forward in the council’s priority to tackle the climate emergency.