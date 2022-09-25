Councillor Howard Blagbrough, a member of Calderdale Conservative Group and ward member for Brighouse, has put forward a motion asking Calderdale Council to give the market – which is in the process of millions of pounds of renovation work - a new name in honour of the late Queen.

As reported by the Courier, traders are not in favour of the idea, with one branding it “ridiculous”.

Calderdale Conservative Group have now said: “We understand that there have been some concerns raised by traders at Halifax Borough Market over the proposed name change put forward in our motion – but we want to reassure traders, and any members of the public, that we would expect any name change to retain ‘Borough Market’.

The King visiting Halifax Borough Market in 2017

"Why Halifax Borough Market? We believe that this beautiful Victorian market is one of the crown jewels of Calderdale.

"Whilst the market already enjoys the hustle and bustle of social life in Halifax, the proposed renovation plans announced during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II - funded by central Government’s Future High Streets Fund - will enhance the social experience of the market, and bring the market into the 21st Century whilst retaining its heritage and beauty.

"We believe that the renovated Borough Market will be a fitting tribute to our late Queen, as it represents continuity from the reign of Victoria to our Elizabethan era, and it provides a sense of permanency in contrast to a building with a commercial lifespan.

"Finally, the Borough Market is close to the people, and this will allow the Queen to be at the heart of social life in Calderdale for generations to come.

"The Queen diligently served our nation for seventy years, and we believe that residents in Halifax and across Calderdale, will be proud to commemorate her legacy.”