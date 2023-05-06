Margaret Mattingley, who volunteers with The Maurice Jagger Centre, on Lister Street in the town, is one of 500 outstanding volunteers to be chosen as the nation’s Coronation Champions.

Margaret impressed judges with her commitment to providing a welcoming safe place for the elderly people of Calderdale, especially through the pandemic when the centre was forced to close.

Margaret instigated a meals on wheels service with a hot lunch for elderly members which ensured they did not feel isolated and forgotten.

The outstanding volunteer said: “It is an honour to be named a Coronation Champion, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all my colleagues and fellow volunteers at the Maurice Jagger Centre, as this enabled my volunteering efforts to be recognised.”

With the support of Her Majesty The Queen Consort, a passionate advocate of volunteering and president of the Royal Voluntary Service, the Coronation Champions Awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country at this momentous point in history.

Across the UK, 500 Champions dazzled the judging panel with the impact of their work, their inspirational stories and unwavering commitment to volunteering.

All Coronation Champions, including Margaret, have been invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of the Royal Voluntary Service said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

The Coronation Champions Awards invited people across the UK to nominate their local volunteering heroes who are going the extra mile. Nominations were made across eight award categories; supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.