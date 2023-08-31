Coroner's appeal for help finding loved ones of two Halifax men who have died
Coroner’s officers are searching for the family of two Halifax men who have died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read
Trevor France, aged 71, died on Monday (August 28).
Robert Sanderson, aged 74, died on Tuesday, August 15.
Coroner’s officers are trying to trace the men’s loved ones so they can inform them.
Anyone with any information that might help should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.