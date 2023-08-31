News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Coroner's appeal for help finding loved ones of two Halifax men who have died

Coroner’s officers are searching for the family of two Halifax men who have died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read

Trevor France, aged 71, died on Monday (August 28).

Robert Sanderson, aged 74, died on Tuesday, August 15.

Coroner’s officers are trying to trace the men’s loved ones so they can inform them.

Anyone with any information that might help should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.

Related topics:Halifax