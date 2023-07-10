Coroner's appeal: Plea for help to find dead Halifax man's loved ones
Coroner’s officers are asking for help finding the family of a man from Halifax who has died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Paul Summers, aged 78, died on Friday, June 30.
Coroner’s officers are looking for anyone who knows his relatives to get in touch.
Anyone who can help should call Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.
Read more: Girl still critically ill after being hit by car in Halifax - arrested driver released on bail