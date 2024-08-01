Coroner's appeal: Search launched for loved ones of 45-year-old Halifax man believed to have several siblings
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A search is underway to find the family of a 45-year-old Halifax man who has died.
Anthony Raymond Dannatt died on Thursday, July 25 but coroner’s officers have so far been able to let his family know.
Anthony, who was living in Halifax, was born September 1978 in Darlington and is believed to have had several siblings.
Anyone who knows who his relatives are or has other information that might help should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.