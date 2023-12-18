Coroner’s officers are trying to trace the family of a 59-year-old Sowerby Bridge woman who has died.

Claire Judson died on Wednesday (December 13) but the whereabouts of her next of kin is currently unknown.

Coroner’s officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows her loved ones and how to contact them so they can be informed of Claire’s death.