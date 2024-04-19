Coroner's appeal: Search to find loved ones from 60-year-old Calderdale man who has died
Coroner’s officers are trying to trace the family of a 60-year-old Brighouse man who has died.
George McDonald Dransfield, aged 60 from the Brighouse area, sadly passed away on Tuesday, April 16.
Coroner’s officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows his loved ones and how to contact them so they can be informed of George’s death.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.
