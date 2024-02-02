News you can trust since 1853
Coroner's appeal: Search to find loved ones of 45-year-old Halifax woman who has died

An appeal is being made to find the family of a 45-year-old Halifax woman who has died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:06 GMT
Mandy Cleworth died on Wednesday but the whereabouts of her next of kin is currently unknown.

Coroner’s officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows her loved ones and how to contact them so they can be informed of Mandy’s death.

Anyone with information that might help with the coroner’s officers’ appeal should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.

