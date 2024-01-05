News you can trust since 1853
Coroner's appeal: Search to find relatives of 75-year-old Calderdale man who has died

Coroner’s officers are trying to trace the family of a 75-year-old Brighouse man who has died.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:31 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 16:31 GMT
Robert Fraser Jameson, aged 75 from the Brighouse area, sadly passed away on Monday, December 11 2023.

Coroner’s officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows her loved ones and how to contact them so they can be informed of Robert’s death.

Anyone with any information that might help with the coroner’s officers’ appeal should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.

