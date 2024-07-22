Coroner's appeal: Search to trace family members of Calderdale woman who has died, aged 68
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A search has been launched to find the loved ones of a Sowerby Bridge woman who has died.
Coroners’ officers are appealing for help tracing the family of Lorraine Edwards.
The 68-year-old was living in Sowerby Bridge but died on Wednesday, July 10.
The officers are keen to find her relatives so they can let them know.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroners’ Office on 01274 438800.