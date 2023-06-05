Coroner's appeal to find loved ones of Calderdale man who has died aged 61
Coroner’s officers are asking for help to find the family of a Calderdale man who has died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST
Eryk Szlauer was 61 and was living in Todmorden when he died on Monday (May 29).
The coroner’s officers are keen to speak to anyone who knows where Mr Szlauer’s relatives might be and how to they can get in touch with them to let them know.
Anyone with any information that might help should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.