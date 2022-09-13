Cost of living: Calderdale cafe urges struggling families to fill kids' lunchboxes for free

Heartbroken at hearing how some parents were worrying about how they were going to provide meals for their children as prices soar, the team at Good Karma Coffee House, on Lawson Road, decided to take action.

Every Wednesday, they are urging families to come to the cafe with an empty box which they can fill with food for no charge.

The doors are from 4pm until 5.30pm, after the cafe has shut.

Jack Greenwood and Millie Armstead from Good Karma Coffee House, Brighouse

Any perishable food left over is donated to local schools and food banks.

Assistant Manager Millie Armstead said they have several members of staff who work in schools and were hearing the struggles parents were facing to feed their youngsters.

“We really couldn’t sit back, especially when it’s happening within our community that has been so great to us,” she said.

When others heard what the cafe had planned, businesses and residents got in touch to offer more food to give out.

"We've had so many donations,” said Millie. “Our store cupboard is full of non-perishables.

"There's been such a sense of community, it's lovely.

"It's been good to get together with other businesses to do something so worthwhile."