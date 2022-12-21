Speaking during a debate about child bed poverty in Parliament this week, Holly Lynch said Calderdale Lighthouse – a charity which helps some of the borough’s most vulnerable – had told her domestic violence victims were returning to their abusive partners to ensure their children had beds to sleep in.

"As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, in recent weeks the charity has received an ever-constant stream of requests for bedding and beds for vulnerable families in addition to the other range of support that they provide,” she said.

"In one instance, a health visitor for a family consisting of a single parent – a mother – and two young children found that neither of the children had a bed, and they asked if Calderdale Lighthouse could provide them.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax

"In another case, Calderdale Lighthouse provided blankets, duvets and hot water bottles to a family who had no gas or electricity, and had taken to sleeping in one room in an attempt to preserve heat.

"On average, Calderdale Lighthouse receives a request for beds, cots or toddler beds more than twice a week.

"They’ve also had instances where they’ve been told that victims of domestic violence are choosing to go back to their abusive partners so that their children are not left cold and without beds.”

She added: “Charities such as Calderdale Lighthouse provide an important lifeline for so many people.

"Many of us can not imagine sleeping in a proper bed would be a luxury – but for too many children, it is.”

Calderdale Lighthouse supports vulnerable families across Calderdale and beyond, distributing essential baby equipment, clothing, bedding toiletries, toys and other vital items.

The majority of what they hand out is donated by the public.

Their Christmas appeal saw them team up with fellow charity Focus4Hope to collect, wrap and deliver hundreds of gifts and food parcels – donated by the community - for those most in need.

