Cost of living: Halifax food bank to hand out hot meals as temperatures drop
Halifax Community Fridge is going to start handing out hot meals now that the weather is getting colder.
Following in the tradition of The Jilani Kitchen in Baghdad – which has served vulnerable people for the past 600 years – volunteers are inviting people for warm food every Thursday.
The project will start on November 10 and will see the community fridge handing out hot meals every Thursday, 30 minutes before sunset.
Halifax Community Fridge, based at Madni Mosque in Gibbet Street in Halifax, has stayed open seven days a week, through all festivities and bank holidays and even through extreme weather conditions since opening more than two years ago.
Its team of volunteers offers food but says it has also been contacted for other forms of help, including furniture and essentials for a new baby.
For more information, call 07790 758618 or search for Halifax Community Fridge on Facebook.