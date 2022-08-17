Cost of living: Sowerby Bridge mum given six months to live struggling to make memories because of 'scary' price rises
A mum-of-two from Sowerby Bridge who was given six months to live is struggling to make ends meet because of the rising cost of living.
Tammy Prescott has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy treatment since being diagnosed with stomach cancer last September.
Nearly 12 months on from the devastating news, she has defied doctors’ expectations – but instead of focusing on quality time together, soaring prices are putting the family under huge financial strain.
Tammy’s husband, Lintyn, is a chef at The Calder in Brighouse and working every shift he can – sometimes up to 60 hours a week – so they can get by.
"He is trying to meet the shortfall but that bothers him because he wants to be at home with me,” she said.
"Looking ahead to winter and the rising energy prices is very scary.
"I'm at the hospital at least three times every 10 days so there's the petrol to get there and back to pay for as well.
"We're trying to eat healthily but fresh food is more expensive."
Tammy, who is mum to 12-year-old Sadie and 10-year-old Poppy, was the deputy manager at Bents Farm Day Nursery in Norland but has been too ill to work.
Her treatment leaves her exhausted much of the time and has impacted on her concentration and mobility.
She has access to some financial support but her income is down by £150 a week – a significant amount when costs are continuing to rise.
Tammy is backing the Marie Curie’s ‘Dying in Poverty campaign’, which is calling on the people to be granted early access to their State Pension if they have a terminal illness.
The charity is also asking for greater support with energy costs and childcare for terminally ill people.
Tammy said: "If I’m not going to be here to claim that pension money, where is it going to go?
"It would be a huge help to be able to access it now or for it to be available to my husband and children.”
Nearly 90,000 people have signed a petition backing the Marie Curie’s call. To sign, click HERE
One of Tammy’s friends has launched a fundraiser to help support the family and help them make some fun memories together.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/tammys-fight-with-cancer