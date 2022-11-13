Halifax Community Fridge, based at Madni Mosque, has launched The Jilani Kitchen - a warm meal served every Thursday, 30 minutes before sunset.

The project is inspired by the works of the Sufi Saint Shaykh Abd al-Qadir al-Jilani of Baghdad.

Their team has also been handing out winter coats, so far handing out nearly 30 to vulnerable people.

Some of the Halifax Community Fridge team

Their discreet sanitary packages have been requested by 17 women in the past week, and their free library has visitors daily.

The Fridge has been open every day since it opened more than two years ago – even bank holidays and in extreme weather - giving out food packages to ensure people do not go hungry.