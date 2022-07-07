Cost of living: Which Calderdale families can claim £50 per child from the Household Support Fund and how to apply

People across Calderdale are being offered extra cash to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:25 pm

The Department for Work and Pensions has given Calderdale Council a pot of money to support residents, called the Household Support Fund.

For those eligible, the council will be issuing £50 per-child to families, £25 for single people, £50 for couples, £85 for pensioners and £170 for elderly couples.

Families who received a payment in May will automatically receive a second payment.

The money has come from the Department of Work and Pensions

Those eligible will be in receipt of council tax reduction or free school meals.

Anyone without a bank account will be given supermarket vouchers.

The council will be contacting all eligible families next week ,and payments to be made from July 18 onwards.

Single people, couples and pensioners must apply online at https://calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/community-and-living/money-and-wellbeing-calderdale/household-support-fund

The closing date is July 31.

Any money from the pot left over by September will be shared out, say the council.

