Could you give these bunnies a home? Halifax RSPCA hopes Chinese Year of the Rabbit will help rehome these rabbits

Panda, Little Owl, Polar Bear and Skunk are just weeks old and each are hoping to find loving homes with another rabbit companion.

The rabbits were born in the branch’s care just before Christmas and although their sisters have now found homes, the four boys are sadly still waiting to be adopted.

Lauren Moore Fundraising Manager said “We’re delighted that our female rabbits have found new homes …but we can’t understand why these super-friendly little boys are being over-looked!

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch are hoping that the Year of the Rabbit could help them rehome four gorgeous male rabbits who are currently in their care

"When we realised it was the Year of the Rabbit, we knew we had to do an appeal for these adorable fellas! So, if there are any rabbit-lovers looking for a new fluffy family member, we’d love to hear from you!”

To find out more or fill in an adoption application form, visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

