Halifax Borough Market

The borough’s markets are reaching a key point in their history, with potential to remain central to the borough’s economy for years ahead – if changes are managed correctly, councillors also heard.

Finance – £12.2 million from various funding pots – is available to boost four of the borough’s markets – Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Elland.

But at the same time, markets face demographic challenges in that some long-standing traders are approaching retirement and attracting a new generation to take stalls will be crucial.

In a report to councillors, the council’s corporate lead for its buildings and estate, Alan Lee, said markets were a good news story for the council.

Careful thought, consideration, planning and action is required to make the most of the opportunity, By getting it right, the future of Calderdale’s markets is bright, he said.

“We know how important our markets are to the borough as a whole and the future of our towns,” he said.

The borough’s markets are outperforming national levels of occupancy but councillors heard a target of 100 per cent occupancy was probably currently unrealistic.

Markets are a money-maker for Calderdale overall – an undoubted success storey – but lower occupancy means they are not bringing in as much money as budgeted for, councillors heard.

That means a forecast £143,000 shortfall on target but they will still make a projected surplus of £325,000 for the council.

That is against a tough economic backdrop, impacted by issues ranging from the pandemic to people changing the way they shop.

The council’s Cabinet Markets Working Party heard challenges include helping traders promote their services including help using digital media and re-imagining markets for the next generation.

One way the council is using to attract new traders is an “incubator” system where rental rates begin at zero for early months, eventually rising to the full rate after a year.