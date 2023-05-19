Council offers up compromise to Elland traders after 'car park madness' outcry

Calderdale Council has been given £6m from the Future High Streets Fund to transform Elland town centre.

Its original plans included losing all of the 26 bays in the car park at the bottom of Coronation Street and instead planting trees, shrubs, wildflowers, and grass.

But there was massive opposition from people including town centre traders, who said those spaces were vital to the town.

The council has £6m to spend to transform Elland town centre

After going back to the drawing board and presenting three options for the car park at a public consultation, the council is now proposing keeping 17 of the spaces.

Of the 100 people who attended a presentation and more who responded online, the council says this was the preferred option.

It includes bringing planting and trees to the high street, improves access onto Southgate for pedestrians and creates a seating area that complements the proposed improvements to Southgate Square.

It retains 17 parking bays in the Coronation Street car park, with an extra two parking spaces created on the adjacent road.

The preferred option keeps 17 of the spaces

New disability parking and drop-off bays are also planned on Coronation Street, with a ramped footpath providing safe and step-free access to the high street.

"A new seating area will create a space for residents, shoppers and visitors to rest, meet and take part in events at the revitalised Southgate Square,” said a spokesperson for the council.

Among the opposition for the original plan was the owner of cinema The Rex, Charles Morris, who branded the idea “madness” and warned if the car park went, so might the historic and well-loved picture house.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Councillor Sarah Courtney, said: "The preferred option will retain more parking spaces in the Coronation Street car park but also enable the development of an events area, with green space and seating.

“The new designs, alongside wider plans for the town, will help to transform the centre of Elland and make it an even better place to live, work or visit.

