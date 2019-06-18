Council partnership set to give extra help to get people back into work

Unemployed and inactive people may be offered tailored support to help them into employment if a funding bid to the European Social and Investment Fund is successful.

Wakefield Council, in partnership with Calderdale Council, has applied for the funding, and a decision is expected soon on whether the application has been successful.

A full application has been submitted to the Department for Work and Pensions, which if approved would secure a grant for Calderdale of approximately £1.3 million from the European Social Fund. This would be matched by the Council through existing services.

At a meeting today (Tuesday) Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will be asked to consider approving the proposed joint programme with Wakefield Council, so that it can progress to the next stage.

The Inclusive Labour programme would aim to support over 2000 unemployed and inactive people in Calderdale, with a target of helping over 300 people into work or self-employment by December 2022.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion said: “Our Vision 2024 is for Calderdale to be a place where everyone has the chance to thrive, where our talented and enterprising local people are able to find good quality, sustainable work.

“Some people face greater challenges to achieve their aspirations, so the Inclusive Labour programme would help them get the support they need. It could be practical help to manage childcare or travel costs or confidence building through work experience or application and interview coaching.”

The programme would focus on specific groups including people who may find it harder to find work, such as those who have been out of work for over two years; over 50s; lone parents; people with health problems or disabilities; people who lack basic skills and people from ethnic minority communities.

Neighbourhood Hubs would be created, within local communities, which would work with partners including Jobcentre Plus, GPs, social housing providers, voluntary and community sector organisations and local Council services such as libraries, social care and adult education.

The programme would offer a package of support tailored to meet the needs of each person. This could include coaching, mentoring, counselling, basic skills training, paid work experience, support for medical conditions such as diabetes, coping with mental health issues or pain and stress and careers advice.

The Cabinet will meet to discuss the proposals at 6pm today (Tuesday) at Halifax Town Hall.