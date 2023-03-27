Council revises plans for part of Halifax including scrapping bus-only route through Dean Clough

Calderdale Council says it has revised its proposals for North and West Halifax after feedback from residents.

Working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority. it wants to improve options for walking and cycling in Haifax, aiming to reduce car trips by 21 per cent and increase cycling journeys by a whopping 2,000 per cent.

The council’s plans include creating a new cycleway from north Halifax to Halifax town centre and improving pavements and crossing points for walking and cycling.

One of the council's artist's impressions for Nursery Lane roundabout

Proposals cover the areas of Dean Clough, Lee Mount and Ovenden in North Halifax, and on and around Gibbet Street, Queens Road, Hanson Lane, Parkinson Lane and the Beech Hill estate in West Halifax.

The latest plans include the creation of a rerouted bus service along Queens Road to give residents better access to the shops, GP surgery and other amenities there.

The plans also reinstate parking which was initially going to be removed and proposals for a bus-only section through Dean Clough have also been scrapped.

Residents can view the plans and have their say tomorrow (Tuesday) between 3pm and 7pm at the Forest Cottage Centre on Cousin Lane in Ovenden.

An artist's impression of how Gibbet Street could look

The proposals will also be available to view at www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk from later today (Monday).

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “We’re really grateful for all the feedback we’ve received from local people and we’ve further shaped the plans for the scheme based on responses to our consultation last year.

“The council is committed to reducing inequalities, promoting climate action and supporting thriving towns and communities. These proposals are part of wider plans for North and West Halifax to deliver major improvements to infrastructure, housing and community action.