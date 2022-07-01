Council updated on what has been done to make Calderdale's buildings safer since Grenfell Tower tragedy

A report which Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Members will discuss on Monday says significant fire safety progress has been made, and more is planned.

Calderdale was one of the first local authorities in the country to launch a fire safety review following the horrific fire in London to understand the implications of the tragic event at a local level.

The council, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Together Housing led the review, developed a plan to improve fire safety in buildings across the borough, and have worked intensively with local communities, registered housing providers, landlords and managing agents to put this into action.

The report will be discussed by councillors on Monday night

The steps taken already include Together Housing removing aluminium composite material cladding from its apartment blocks across Calderdale, replacing over 1,000 fire-rated doors, and raising awareness with residents on how to carry out their own fire safety checks.

Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s leader, said: “We were all shocked and deeply saddened by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. This showed how devastating the impact of fire can be on individuals, families and entire communities.

“We responded to the fire by calling for a local review, and prioritised work to improve the fire safety of buildings where people live, work and visit across Calderdale.

"Considerable progress has been made since the review, thanks to strong partnership working, but our efforts don’t stop there, and our proposed new fire safety action plan for the next five years shows there is still more we can do to help protect people.”

Since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, Calderdale Council has appointed a dedicated fire safety officer to provide advice and recommendations on fire safety, and to carry out regular fire safety audits in council buildings. Concerns are followed up with remedial works where required.

The council has also invested £250,000 to address fire and health and safety issues in its buildings.

Sprinkler systems have been installed in children’s homes and children’s respite centres, and council staff and partner organisations are receiving fire safety training, and fire safety events have been held for care homes, supported living providers and school headteachers.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has carried out consultation with landlords about evacuation procedures for high-rise blocks, and is working with Together Housing to tackle hoarding by individuals where it presents a fire risk.

Progress will be discussed in more detail at the meeting on Monday where a fire safety action plan for the next five years will be presented for approval.