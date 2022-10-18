Ward councillor Jenny Lynn is opposing plans to revamp the fire-damaged building and an application for dormer extensions at 114 Queen’s Road, claiming the design would be ‘out of keeping’ with the area.

Mohammed Ashraf has submitted proposals to Calderdale Council with a revised scheme seeking planning permission for a front and rear dormer as well as post-fire refurbishment at the premises.

In May planning officers refused an initial application under delegated powers because the proposal was considered to be too large and in this resubmission the front dormers have now been reduced in scale.

Calderdale councillor Jenny Lynn has objected to the plans for the refurbishment of the premises in Queen's Road, Halifax

As initially designed they would have affected a neighbour’s privacy.

This time around, officers are recommending the plans be approved by the council’s Planning Committee when it meets at Halifax Town Hall next Tuesday, October 25 (2pm).

But Coun Lynn (Lab, Park) is among those opposing the plans – five letters of objection have been received.

Coun Lynn opposes the application because she believes the changes will be out of keeping with the street scene and would adversely affect neighbours.

In her objection, Coun Lynn writes: “I am writing to confirm that I wish to object to the above application, which I believe will be detrimental to the amenity of neighbouring properties, as well as being out of keeping with the visual appearance of the streetscape.”

Other objections made in the letters include concerns about overlooking and loss of privacy.

Officers say the proposal is considered to be acceptable subject to conditions.

According to the briefing papers to councillors, currently the internals and roof are fire damaged and in need of repair.

The site is the end of a small three-dwelling terrace, but in the wider context is a part of the larger Queen’s Road, being separated only by small ginnels.

Park ward, which includes Queen’s Road, at large can be characterised by its roofscape’s lack of cohesion in relation to its design, with dormers of all shapes, sizes, and materials being found in close proximity, say officers.