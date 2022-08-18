Councillor warns parents to be vigilant after finding canisters of nitrous oxide in Halifax park

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Prashad, Liberal Democrat councillor for Greetland and Stainland, found three canisters of the gas over ten days and is now warning parents about the dangers of their children using it.

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, but also by people to feel intoxicated or high.

The sale of nitrous oxide for its psychoactive effects was made illegal after the Psychoactive Substances Act in 2016, but it is not a crime to be caught in possession of it.

"I felt I needed to let parents know the dangers of it. It can be extremely dangerous, sometimes with life-changing side effects.

"The silver bullet sized canisters of nitrous oxide limit the amount of gas inhaled due to their size, however, the Smartwhip canister contains 70 times the amount of nitrous oxide.

"The euphoric effects of inhaling nitrous oxide last less than a minute, but can cause irreparable damage.

"The side effects are fainting, headaches, irritation of the mouth, nose and throat, tightness in the chest, seizures, psychosis, ruptured lungs and irregular heartbeat.

"Nitrous oxide also deactivates vitamin B12 in the body causing nerve and brain damage.

"This is not a "safe" drug as people suggest and the ease of which it can be obtained is horrifying - parents be aware, something as innocuous as a balloon in your child's pocket needs to be investigated - this is no laughing matter.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We work hard to educate others about nitrous oxide and other dangerous substances, and information is included as part of our Healthy Futures Calderdale school sessions, which are delivered to different year groups.

“We also carry out community outreach work. We recently included information around nitrous oxide on the stall hosted at the Great Get Together event in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.

“If the canisters are found littering Calderdale parks or other council land, we ask that people let us know so we can attend to the problem https://calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/community-and-living/clean-streets/litter.