Counselling and money advice service in Calderdale broken into again

A counselling and money advice service in Calderdale has been broken into for the second time in just over two months.

The Noah’s Ark Centre in Ovenden provide counselling, psychological therapies and specialist money advice to people and were left with extensive damage to their building after a break-in over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

On Thursday last week, their new carpet unit was broken into and items were stolen including power tools and a Sony sound system.

But the service’s volunteer staff were cheered when Bradshaw Primary School contacted them to say their pupils had been fundraising and collected £615 for the service.

Noah's Ark Centre, Ovenden.

Noah’s Ark has also been shortlisted for a prestigious Centre for Social Justice award, recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the small charity world.

The awards seek out the top charities nationwide, highlighting those that excel in innovation and effectiveness in the fight against poverty.

On the nomination, Andrew Sykes, CEO of Noah’s Ark Centre, said: "Noah's Ark is really honoured to have been chosen as a CSJ Awards finalist for the great work we do supporting some of the most disadvantaged in our society.

"We're really proud of the projects we deliver that improve both the emotional and financial resilience of our client group. The recognition of our work by the CSJ means a great to deal to us all at Noah's Ark."

The winners will be announced later this year.